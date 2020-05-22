Ramadan Alvida Jumma 2020: Date, Celebration and Significance of Juma’ah- tul-Wida Namaz During Ramzan

Muslims around the world will celebrate the Jumma Tul Wida, or Alvida Jumma, which means Friday of Farewell, on May 22. It holds as a great significance for all the Muslims who observe roza during the month of Ramzan. Even for those, who could not observe rozas, Alvida Jumma holds a special significance. Alvida Jumma is celebrated on the last Friday in the holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan and considered as the second holiest day during Ramazan.

Ramadan Alvida Jumma 2020: Date

Alvida Jumma is celebrated on the last Friday of the month of Ramzan. This year, the event falls on May 22 and hence all the prayers offered on the day will be special.

Ramadan Alvida Jumma 2020: Significance

Alvida Jumma signifies the conclusion of Ramzan prayers, and a beginning to a new Islamic month. The Muslim community considers this as a special day to offer Namaz prayers.

The Jumma Tul Wida or Juma’ah- tul-Wida is celebrated with great fervour every year. However, due to the coronavirus lockdown, all the people are requested to avoid going out of their homes and stay with their families instead.

Ramadan Alvida Jumma 2020: Celebration

People celebrate this festival by reciting Quran, offering special prayers and involving in social works in order to get blessings.