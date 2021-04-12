Ramadan Moon Not Sighted, First Roza in India on Wednesday: Markazi Chand Committee

The sighting of the new moon, marking the beginning of Ramadan, was not sighted on Monday, indicating that Muslims in India will observe the first Roza (fast) on Wednesday, April 14. The Markazi Chand Committee in a statement said, while Ramadan is the holiest time of the year for Muslims around the world, people should follow covid-19 guidelines amid the recent surge in infection cases.

The first day of fasting for Ramadan, also known as Ramzan or Ramadhan, begins with the new moon’s sighting and is usually first declared by Saudi Arabia. This is then followed by the rest of the world, including India, a day later.

Speaking to the media at Aishbagh Eidgah in Lucknow, renowned cleric Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said, “The moon for the holy month of Ramzan was not sighted today, so the first Roza will be observed on April 14. However, if there are any reports of moon sightings from other parts of the country, then there is a possibility of a late-night announcement also.”

On the question of Ramzan and its rituals during the Covid pandemic, Maulana Khalid Rasheed said, “We all know that Covid cases are on the rise; hence we need to take all the precautions inside and outside the mosque. I appeal to everyone to follow the Covid protocol and abide by the guidelines. Wearing of mask and social distancing should be followed at all times.”

“There is some confusion regarding offering Taraweeh Namaz in a congregation. Consultation and efforts are currently underway in this regard and a decision is likely to be made by tomorrow evening,” he said.

The Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh government, in a recent order, said not more than five people would be allowed to enter a religious place at the same time.

