English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Raman Singh Has No Right to be CM, Says Congress After Naxal Attack on Doordarshan Crew
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala paid tributes to the deceased and termed the BJP government in the state "incompetent and worthless".
File photo of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh. (Image courtesy: Facebook)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Congress condemned the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh in which two police personnel and a Doordarshan (DD) News cameraman were killed on Tuesday.
Two policemen were also injured in the attack in Dantewada district of the poll-bound state.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala paid tributes to the deceased and termed the BJP government in the state "incompetent and worthless".
"The people of Naxal-hit Chhattisgarh have made up their mind to oust the incompetent and worthless government of Chief Minister Raman Singh," Surjewala tweeted.
He said, "A coward and scared Raman Singh has no right to be the chief minister even for a minute now".
Two policemen were also injured in the attack in Dantewada district of the poll-bound state.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala paid tributes to the deceased and termed the BJP government in the state "incompetent and worthless".
"The people of Naxal-hit Chhattisgarh have made up their mind to oust the incompetent and worthless government of Chief Minister Raman Singh," Surjewala tweeted.
He said, "A coward and scared Raman Singh has no right to be the chief minister even for a minute now".
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
-
Saturday 27 October , 2018
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
Saturday 27 October , 2018 Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple MacBook Air, Mac Mini And All New iPad Pro Launched: Price, Specifications And More
- Priyanka Chopra Opens Up on What Makes Her Relationship With Nick Jonas Work
- Will a Apple MacBook Air Reboot Put it in Competition With The iPad Pro?
- A Refresh Could Give The Mac Mini a More Pro Personality
- Alia Bhatt on Receiving Award from Mahesh Bhatt: I'm Not a Youth Icon, My Father Is
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...