Raman Singh Has No Right to be CM, Says Congress After Naxal Attack on Doordarshan Crew

The Congress condemned the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh in which two police personnel and a Doordarshan (DD) News cameraman were killed on Tuesday.Two policemen were also injured in the attack in Dantewada district of the poll-bound state.Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala paid tributes to the deceased and termed the BJP government in the state "incompetent and worthless"."The people of Naxal-hit Chhattisgarh have made up their mind to oust the incompetent and worthless government of Chief Minister Raman Singh," Surjewala tweeted.He said, "A coward and scared Raman Singh has no right to be the chief minister even for a minute now".