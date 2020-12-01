'Ramayana Cruise' Tour to Soon be Launched on Sarayu River in Ayodhya

A cruise on the Sarayu river in Ayodhya inspired by the Ramayans will be launched soon. Shipping Minister Mansikh Bhai Mandavia on Tuesday held a review meeting for the implementation of the cruise service.

The 'Ramayana Cruise Tour' will be the first ever luxury cruise service on the Sarayu river in Ayodhya. It aims to provide a mesmerising experience to devotees while cruising through the famous ghats of the holy Sarayu.

The cruise ship will be equipped with all facilities including a kitchen and pantry, and essential safety features at par with global standards. The fully air-conditioned 80-seater cruise will have large glass windows to facilitate a view of the ghats. The cruise also features bio toilets and a hybrid engines system for ‘zero effect’ on the environment.

The interiors and the boarding point will be based on the theme of Ramcharitmanas. Tourists also will be taken on a ‘Ramcharitmanas tour’ of 1-1.5 hours. They will be shown an exclusive film based on the Ramcharitmanas by Goswami Tulsidas, covering the period from the birth of Lord Ram to his Rajyabhishek. The entire tour will cover the approximately 15-16 kms. There will be several activities and selfie points inspired by different episodes of the Ramayana. The tour will be followed by Saryu Aarti, in which every member will be able to actively participate.

Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Ram, as mentioned in the Indian epic Ramayana. It is also the first of the seven most important pilgrimage sites for the Hindus. Approximately, two crore tourists visit Ayodhya every year as per UP tourism data for the year 2019. After completion of the Ram Mandir, it is believed that the inflow of tourists will increase.

The ‘Ramayana Cruise Tour’ will not only attract a large number of tourists but it will also generate direct and indirect employment opportunities in the region. Ministry of ports, Shipping and Waterways will provide all necessary infrastructural support for the smooth operation of the cruise service.