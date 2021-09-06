Rambutan Likely Behind Nipah Virus? Samples of 8 'Symptomatic' Patients, Fruit Sent to NIV Pune

After a 12-year-old boy died of after being infected with the Nipah virus in Kerala’s Kozhikode on Sunday, samples of eight people with minor symptoms and Rambutan fruits were sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune for investigation.

The central team, which was sent to Kerala to support the state in public health measures, visited the house of the boy who died of the virus. The team also collected the samples of Rambutan fruits from the nearby vicinity, as the family had suspected that the boy was infected with the virus after consuming the fruit.

188 people, believed to be primary contacts of the boy were identified and were closely monitored. Strict guidelines have been been imposed within a three-kilometre radius of the victim’s house. The authorities have also identified the area as a containment zone.

State Health Minister Veena George, who is camping in Kozhikode district said situation was under control and there was no need for any panic. Meanwhile, a team from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reached the state to provide support as two others also displayed symptoms of the virus infection.

The child developed fever on August 27 and was first admitted to a local clinic. Later, he was taken to a private hospital from where he was brought to the Medical College Hospital. However, he was shifted to another private hospital afterwards but died at 5 AM on Sunday. The Health department has published the route map of the deceased child detailing the time and location where he had been since August 27. The government has also asked the public to approach the Health department in case of any symptoms related to Nipah.

Two healthcare workers, who are among the 20 high-risk contacts of the deceased 12-year old boy, have been identified with symptoms of Nipah virus infection, George said here on Sunday, adding that, all the high-risk contacts will be shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College.

“We have identified 188 contacts till now. The surveillance team have marked 20 of them as high-risk contacts. Two of these high risk contacts have symptoms. Both are healthcare workers. One works with a private hospital, while the other is a staff member of Kozhikode Medical College hospital," she told reporters after chairing a high-level meeting to take stock of the situation.

