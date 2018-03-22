Ramdas Athawale meets Amit Shah and Arun Jaitely; Law ministry studying the SC verdict

The opposition against the Supreme Court verdict on the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989 is growing.Following BJP MP Udit Raj seeking an appointment with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of filing a review petition, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, met the Finance minister Arun Jaitley and BJP president Amit Shah.Athawale told News18.com that he met Jaitley and Shah and discussed the matter urging them to file a review petition in the court, he said, “Today in the Rajya Sabha I discussed the matter of the dilution of stringent provisions in the Act with Amit Shah and Arun Jaitley. The government is interested in filing a review petition and looking into our concern. The first step is for the Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to study the verdict.”On Tuesday, the apex court underlined that “law should not result in caste hatred,” and ruled out automatic registration of FIR and arrest in complaint under SC/ST Act. A bench of Justices Adarsh K Goel and Uday U Lalit held there is a need to provide for safeguards against registration of FIRs and arrests under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in view of instances of misuse, as observed in the last three decades, and to protect the liberty of others.Dalit MPs and leaders of political parties have called the judgment unfortunate.“The MPs from SC ST across parties are unhappy at the verdict of the SC – we are going to wait for the Law Ministry to study the verdict. The allegation of blackmail and false cases is not correct. I have told them that most cases are genuine cases of atrocities against the SC/STs,” Athawale said.