Ramdev Comes Out in Support of Swami Agnivesh, Says Attacking Him for His Views Disgraceful

Criticising the assault on social activist Swami Agnivesh, yoga guru Baba Ramdev said everyone has the right to their views in democracy but to be attacked for them is a "disgrace".Agnivesh, 79, was attacked in Jharkhand's Pakur town by a mob as he came out after addressing a press conference on Tuesday.The activist, who is known for his work against bonded labour, was slapped, kicked around and verbally abused by the mob. He alleged that the BJP-affiliated youth groups had accused him of speaking against Hindus.Ramdev said to disagree with someone's views was democratic as the democracy has given people the fundamental rights and freedom of speech."Swami Agnivesh too has these constitutional and fundamental rights. Even those who oppose him have these rights, but attacking him, beating him is disgraceful," he told reporters here today.Asked to comment on the political developments in Madhya Pradesh, Ramdev said he had come to the state on an apolitical and a "purely swadeshi" visit.To a query on the ministerial status granted to a number of saints by the MP government, he said, "Ramdev is a saint who neither wants to become a minister nor a chief minister."Terming unemployment as a major issue, he said both the Centre and states were not able to do as much as they were supposed to."Unemployment, poverty and hunger are a blot on the forehead of Bharat Mata. We are determined to remove it," he said.Ramdev said his Patanjali group has provided jobs to 11,000 people in its sales department in the last one month and would employ another similar number in the next five to six months.