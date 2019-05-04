Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ramdev Lodges Complaint against Sitaram Yechury for Linking Hinduism with Violence

Yechury had earlier said that Hindu mythological books like the Ramayana and Mahabharata were replete with instances of violence.

PTI

Updated:May 4, 2019, 10:10 PM IST
File photo of CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury.
File photo of CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury.
Dehradun: Yoga guru Ramdev on Saturday lodged a complaint against CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury in Haridwar for allegedly linking Hinduism with violence.

In his complaint, Ramdev said by linking Hinduism with violence, Yechury has hurt Hindu sentiments all over the country, SSP Haridwar Janmaijai Khanduri told PTI on phone.

"It is an attempt by Yechury to defame the religion which must be condemned," Ramdev said.

An FIR was registered in the case, the SSP said, adding that officials concerned were asked to look into the matter.

Referring to claims by BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that Hindus cannot indulge in violence, Yechury had Friday said Hindu mythological books like the Ramayana and Mahabharata were replete with instances of violence.

"It is a fallacy to say that Hindus cannot engage in violence," Yechury had said.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut later advised Yechury to drop his first name and asked if Yechury would term as "violence" the action of security forces while defending the country against Pakistan-backed terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

"If Sitaram Yechury calls Ramayana and Mahabharata Hindu violence, then he should remove Sitaram from his name," Raut added.
