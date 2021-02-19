Ramdev Releases 'Research Paper' on Patanjali's 'Coronil' medicine for Covid-19 in Presence of Union Minister Harsh Vardhan

Yoga guru and co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved Limited Baba Ramdev launched Coronil, a medicine which he claims is the first evidence-based medicine for Covid-19. It was launched in the presence of Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan. At the launch, a research paper was also released on Coronil. Along with him, Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari was also present at the event. The company claims that the medicine called Divya Coronil tablet is part of the treatment for the coronavirus.

As reported by ANI, at the event, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that post Covid-19 pandemic, the growth rate of ayurveda has risen to 50-90 percent which used to be 15-20 percent in the previous years. Saying that ayurveda has a Rs 30,000 crore economy, he said that this rise indicates that people are accepting it. Harsh Vardhan added that there are improvements in exports and foreign direct investment (FDI) as well.

Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna was also present at the event that was held at the Constitution Club, New Delhi.

The ayurvedic medicine was initially launched in June 2020 with the claim that it is a cure for Covid-19, however it was approved as an immunity booster by the central government. In an absence of medical research that could support the claims of the company, Coronil kit was being sold as an immunity booster.

Ramdev claims that the medicine has also received certification from the World Health Organization and can be exported to as many as 158 countries.

Currently in advanced medical science, there is no known cure for Covid-19, and vaccines are the only way to protect people from the virus. If infected, there is a combination of drugs and other treatments that can be used to control the symptoms of Covid-19.

Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna launched Patanjali in the year 2006. Several ayurvedic products for health care are manufactured by the company. The company also manufactures food items like pulses, edible oils, biscuits and more.