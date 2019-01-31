LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Ramdev Seizes Chillum from Sadhus at Kumbh, Says 'Ram, Krishna Didn't Smoke'

Yoga guru Ramdev collected chillum (conical clay pipe) from several sadhus and made them take a pledge to quit tobacco.

News18.com

Updated:January 31, 2019, 8:14 AM IST
Ramdev Seizes Chillum from Sadhus at Kumbh, Says 'Ram, Krishna Didn't Smoke'
File photo of Baba Ramdev.
Prayagraj: Yoga guru Ramdev has asked saints and seers at the Kumbh Mela to quit smoking, pointing that the Gods they follow never smoked in their life.

"We follow Ram and Krishna who never smoked in their life then why should we? We must take a pledge to quit smoking. We sadhus have left everything including our home, mother and father for a greater cause, then why we cannot leave smoking," Ramdev was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He collected chillum (conical clay pipe) from several sadhus and made them take a pledge to quit tobacco. He said he will deposit all the chillum for display at the museum he will build.

"I have made youngsters quit tobacco and smoking, then why not Mahatamas," Ramdev was quoted.

The 55-day long Kumbh Mela will end on March 4. It is the largest human congregation in the world, with over 130 million pilgrims expected to participate in the festival with the belief that taking a dip in the holy water of Ganges River will pave the way for their salvation and would rid them of their sins.

