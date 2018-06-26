Ramdev to Donate Saffron Robe, Shoes for Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds

Yoga guru Ramdev will donate his iconic saffron robe and a pair of shoes to be used for his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in the city.The co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved Limited, who was in London for a sitting for his figure, will be seen striking the ‘Vrikshasana’ pose.The team of Madame Tussauds expert artists took over 200 specific measurements as well as photographs of Ramdev to create an authentic likeness.“I am extremely pleased to be chosen by Madame Tussauds Delhi. The team is supremely talented; they were dedicated throughout the sitting experience. They have motivated me to keep inspiring and delivering the best to my followers. I am looking forward to seeing the finished figure,” Ramdev said.The figure will be displayed among other iconic celebrities in a fun and interactive zone for audiences to strike a pose with the yoga guru.“We are excited to announce Baba Ramdev's figure. He has contributed immensely to society by promoting yoga, introducing the culture of Ayurveda and developing enthusiasm among all for healthy living. It will be thrilling to watch his fans pose and interact around his incredible figure at the attraction,” Anshul Jain, general manager and director, Merlin Entertainments India Pvt Ltd, said.SK Tijarawala, a Patanjali Ayurved Limited spokesperson from Dehradun, said the wax figure will also be showcased in London later.The Delhi attraction of Madame Tussauds, housed in the historic Regal building, opened in December last year, and features 50 life-like wax figures from different walks of life, including actors Amitabh Bachchan, Tom Cruise, Salman Khan, and sports starts Sachin Tendulkar and Mary Kom among others.