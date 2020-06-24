Ramdev's Patanjali Did Not Mention Coronavirus When Applying for Drug License, Says Official

A day after yoga guru Ramdev's company Patanjali Ayurved launched medicine which it claimed was a cure for COVID-19, an official of the Uttarakhand Ayurved Department said the firm had not mentioned coronavirus when submitting its application for drug license.

"As per Patanjali's application, we issued them license. They didn't mention coronavirus, we only approved the license for immunity booster, cough and fever," news agency ANI quoted the Licence Officer of the Uttarakhand Ayurved Department as saying. "We will issue them a notice asking how they got permission to make the kit (for coronavirus)."

The AYUSH ministry on Tuesday had asked Patanjali to "provide at the earliest" the composition and other details of the medicine it claimed is for the treatment of COVID-19, ordering the company to stop advertising "the product until the issue is examined".



The licensing authority of Uttarakhand government has also been requested to provide copies of licence and product approval details of the Ayurvedic medicines being claimed for the treatment of coronavirus infection, the ministry said in its statement.

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd has been asked to provide at the earliest details of the name and composition of the medicines being claimed for coronavirus infection treatment, information on sites or hospitals where the research study was conducted and the protocols followed, the ministry said.

It has also been asked to provide information on sample size, details of the Institutional Ethics Committee clearance, CTRI registration, results data of the study and "stop advertising/publicising such claims till the issue is duly examined".

Patanjali claimed its medicine has shown 100% favourable results during clinical trials on COVID-19 patients, except those on life support systems. Launching the medicines at a press conference in Haridwar, Ramdev claimed "100% recovery rate in seven days".

The corona kit will be made available at Rs 545, said Patanjali Ayurved MD Acharya Balkrishna, adding it will have medicines for 30 days. Patanjali claims the kit can also be taken as prevention for coronavirus.

This is not an immunity booster but a coronavirus cure, Ramdev said.