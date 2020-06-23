Govt Asks Ramdev's Patanjali for Details of Covid-19 'Medicine', Tells Firm to Stop Advertising It

The AYUSH ministry on Tuesday asked yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved to "provide at the earliest" the composition and other details of the medicine it claimed is for the treatment of COVID-19, ordering the company to stop advertising "the product until the issue is examined".

Patanjali Ayurved earlier on Tuesday launched the 'Coronil and Swasari' medicine, claiming it has discovered a cure for COVID-19.

However, the ministry said "facts of the claim and details of the stated scientific study are not known to it".

Patanjali has also been asked for details of the sample size, sites and hospitals where the research study was conducted and the Institutional Ethics Committee clearance, the ministry said.

"The concerned Ayurvedic drug manufacturing company has been informed that such advertisements of drugs including Ayurvedic medicines are regulated under the provisions of Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 and Rules thereunder and the directives issued by the Central Government in the wake of COVID outbreak," the ministry said in its statement.



Patanjali claimed its medicine has shown 100% favourable results during clinical trials on COVID-19 patients, except those on life support systems. Launching the medicines at a press conference in Haridwar, Ramdev claimed "100% recovery rate in seven days".

The corona kit will be made available at Rs 545, said Patanjali Ayurved MD Acharya Balkrishna, adding it will have medicines for 30 days. Patanjali claims the kit can also be taken as prevention for coronavirus.

This is not an immunity booster but a coronavirus cure, Ramdev said.