English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ramdev's Patanjali Yogpeeth Selected to Set Up the First School Board Espousing Vedic Tradition
The Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Vedavidya Pratishthan under the HRD Ministry has also decided that apart from the Patanjali-run Bharatiya Shikshan Board, a separate board will offer education for oral traditions of shastras.
File photo of Baba Ramdev.
Loading...
New Delhi: The HRD Ministry has selected yoga guru Ramdev’s trust, Patanjali Yogpeeth, to set up the Bharatiya Shikshan Board, first school board espousing Vedic education.
The Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Vedavidya Pratishthan, an autonomous body under the HRD ministry, has also decided that apart from the Patanjali-run Bharatiya Shikshan Board, a separate board will offer education for oral traditions of shastras.
“There will be a private board for Vedic education that will be run by Ramdev’s trust, and the government will run the Vedic Shiksha Board which will stress more on oral traditions. Ramdev’s trust will have Vedic education as well as modern subjects, but the Vedic Shiksha Board (VSB) will be purely Vedic, with emphasis on oral traditions like shastras, ved pathshalas and guru-shishya parampara,” a member of the MSRVP told News18.com.
The MSRVP has been entrusted with the responsibility of promoting Vedic education. Its governing council is headed by HRD minister Prakash Javadekar.
According to media reports, the MSRVP had invited applications from private players to set up the vedic education board that is aiming to “standardise Indian traditional knowledge like Vedic education, Sanskrit education, shastras and darsanas education, Bharatiya art and Bharatiya parampara and Sanskrit education imparted through gurukuls, Veda pathshalas, guru shishya parampara or any other education system having its core value in Veda education with or without modern education”.
The Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Vedavidya Pratishthan, an autonomous body under the HRD ministry, has also decided that apart from the Patanjali-run Bharatiya Shikshan Board, a separate board will offer education for oral traditions of shastras.
“There will be a private board for Vedic education that will be run by Ramdev’s trust, and the government will run the Vedic Shiksha Board which will stress more on oral traditions. Ramdev’s trust will have Vedic education as well as modern subjects, but the Vedic Shiksha Board (VSB) will be purely Vedic, with emphasis on oral traditions like shastras, ved pathshalas and guru-shishya parampara,” a member of the MSRVP told News18.com.
The MSRVP has been entrusted with the responsibility of promoting Vedic education. Its governing council is headed by HRD minister Prakash Javadekar.
According to media reports, the MSRVP had invited applications from private players to set up the vedic education board that is aiming to “standardise Indian traditional knowledge like Vedic education, Sanskrit education, shastras and darsanas education, Bharatiya art and Bharatiya parampara and Sanskrit education imparted through gurukuls, Veda pathshalas, guru shishya parampara or any other education system having its core value in Veda education with or without modern education”.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A10 Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More
- Kartik Aaryan on Luka Chuppi: I Got to Work with Actors Who Make Scenes Go Beyond the Script
- Indian Companies Tried to Profit Off the Air Strike and People Are Not Happy
- Indians and Pakistanis are Tweeting #SayNoToWar Amid Raging Tensions Post IAF Strike in Balakot
- 'Bring Back Abhinandan': B-Town Celebs Urge Pakistan to Send IAF Pilot Home
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results