Ramdev's Patanjali Yogpeeth Selected to Set Up the First School Board Espousing Vedic Tradition

The HRD Ministry has selected yoga guru Ramdev’s trust, Patanjali Yogpeeth, to set up the Bharatiya Shikshan Board, first school board espousing Vedic education.The Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Vedavidya Pratishthan, an autonomous body under the HRD ministry, has also decided that apart from the Patanjali-run Bharatiya Shikshan Board, a separate board will offer education for oral traditions of shastras.“There will be a private board for Vedic education that will be run by Ramdev’s trust, and the government will run the Vedic Shiksha Board which will stress more on oral traditions. Ramdev’s trust will have Vedic education as well as modern subjects, but the Vedic Shiksha Board (VSB) will be purely Vedic, with emphasis on oral traditions like shastras, ved pathshalas and guru-shishya parampara,” a member of the MSRVP told News18.com.The MSRVP has been entrusted with the responsibility of promoting Vedic education. Its governing council is headed by HRD minister Prakash Javadekar.According to media reports, the MSRVP had invited applications from private players to set up the vedic education board that is aiming to “standardise Indian traditional knowledge like Vedic education, Sanskrit education, shastras and darsanas education, Bharatiya art and Bharatiya parampara and Sanskrit education imparted through gurukuls, Veda pathshalas, guru shishya parampara or any other education system having its core value in Veda education with or without modern education”.