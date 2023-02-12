Ramesh Bais has been appointed the new Governor of Maharashtra, replacing BS Koshyari who had expressed his desire to leave office weeks ago. Bais was previously governor of Jharkhand.

Born in 1947, Bais was a Union Minister of State in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government from 1999. He was also a Lok Sabha MP. In the recent past, he served as the 18th Governor of Tripura from 2019-2021 and took over as the 10th Governor of Jharkhand in July 2021.

The announcement comes after President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday accepted the resignation of BS Koshyari as Governor of Maharashtra.

Koshyari had faced severe criticism and several opposition parties had called for his resignation. He finally made a surprise announcement three weeks ago and said he had conveyed his desire to be discharged of his duties to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the recent visit of the Hon’ble Prime Minister to Mumbai, I have conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities.— Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) January 23, 2023

In November last year, Koshyari offered to resign, according to a statement issued by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut over the governor’s remarks regarding Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji. Raj Bhavan, however, dismissed the statement at the time. Koshyari took over as the 22nd Governor of Maharashtra on September 9, 2019.

Big win for Maharashtra!The resignation of anti Maharashtra Governor has finally been accepted!He, who constantly insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Pule & Savitri bai Phule, our Constitution, Assembly & democratic ideals, cannot be accepted as a Governor! — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) February 12, 2023

Andhra, Himachal Get New Governors

Along with the appointment of Maharashtra governor, several other states and UTs got new governors. Four BJP leaders and former Supreme Court judge S Adbul Nazeer, who was part of the Constitution bench that upheld the archaeological report on Ayodhya, were among six new faces appointed as governors on Sunday. Here is a list:

General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik - Governor of Arunachal Pradesh

Lakshman Prasad Acharya - Governor of Sikkim

CP Radhakrishnan - Governor of Jharkhand

Shiv Pratap Shukla - Governor of Himachal Pradesh

Gulab Chand Kataria - Governor of Assam

Justice (Retd) S Abdul Nazeer - Governor of Andhra Pradesh

Biswa Bhusan Harichandan (Governor of Andhra Pradesh) appointed as Governor of Chhattisgarh

Sushri Anusuiya Uikye (Governor of Chhattisgarh) appointed as Governor of Manipur

La Ganesan (Governor of Manipur) appointed as Governor of Nagaland

Phagu Chauhan (Governor of Bihar) appointed as Governor of Meghalaya

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar (Governor of Himachal Pradesh) appointed as Governor of Bihar

Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) - Lt Governor of Ladakh

