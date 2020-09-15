Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Introduces Alternative Academic Calendar for Secondary Stage for Next 8 Weeks

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has introduced the Alternative Academic Calendar (AAC) for the next eight weeks for the secondary stage. Nishank took to Twitter to make this announcement.

He said that Alternative Academic Calendar for primary and upper primary stages for 12 weeks had already been released. Nishank added that they had also launched AAC for secondary and higher secondary stages for four weeks.

Through the academic calendar, the government has issued guidelines for teachers on how to use social media and technology to teach students till they start going to schools.

“The Calendar further aims to empower our students, teachers, school principals and parents with positive ways to deal with #Covid19 via online teaching-learning resources and achieve the best possible learning outcomes,” said the education minister.

In June, the education ministry launched AAC for Higher Secondary classes, Grade 11 and 12. It was aimed at catering to the needs of all children, including those with special needs. AAC included links for audiobooks, radio and video programmes.

Through these AACs, the central government wants to engage students in educational activities at home and help teachers use technology efficiently.

The academic calendars contain week-wise plans with related activities, which are based on themes and chapters taken from the syllabus. However, it is not mandatory to do all the activities mentioned in the AACs and students should not be forced to do them.

AAC for classes 6, 7 and 8 was introduced in April. The activities suggested in the calendar focused on learning outcomes. When it was released, it was expected of parents to assist their children in studies and activities.

Schools across the country have been closed in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Students have had taken to remote learning. Teachers have been giving classes online and even exams in several states had to be cancelled because of the prevailing situation.