Ramgarh Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Ramgarh (रामगढ़), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Kaimur district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Kaimur. Ramgarh is part of 33. Buxar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.65%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.34%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,73,401 eligible electors, of which 1,42,803 were male, 1,29,599 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ramgarh in 2020 is =CP205/CM205*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,56,632 eligible electors, of which 1,36,151 were male, 1,20,453 female and 28 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,04,116 eligible electors, of which 1,09,567 were male, 94,549 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ramgarh in 2015 was 1,440. In 2010, there were 1,161.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Ashok Kumar Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating Ambika Singh of RJD by a margin of 8,011 votes which was 5.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.2% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Ambika Singh of RJD won in this seat defeating Ashok Kumar Singh of IND by a margin of 2,978 votes which was 2.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 24.99% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 203. Ramgarh Assembly segment of Buxar Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ashwini Kumar Choubey won the Buxar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Buxar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 13 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Ramgarh are: Niranjan Ram (BJP), Rajesh Kumar Ram (NCP), Sangita Kumari (RJD), Suman Devi (RLSP), Anil Kumar (ABAP), Indrajit Ram (RJLPS), Dadan Ram (SPL), Ashwini Kumar (IND), Dulesh Ram (IND), Bechan Ram (IND), Brajesh Kumar (IND), Mukesh Kumar Raj (AZAP), Sonu Kumari (PP)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 63.8%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 60.24%, while it was 60.37% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 283 polling stations in 203. Ramgarh constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 263. In 2010 there were 221 polling stations.

Extent:

203. Ramgarh constituency comprises of the following areas of Kaimur district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Ramgarh, Nuaon and Durgawati. It shares an inter-state border with Kaimur.

Ramgarh seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Uttar Pradesh adjoining seats: Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Ramgarh is 505.94 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Ramgarh is: 25°17'13.6"N 83°45'49.7"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Ramgarh results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.