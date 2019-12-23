Ramgarh Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Sunita Choudhary of AJSU Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

23. Ramgarh (रामगढ़), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Jharkhand region and Ramgarh (रामगढ़) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the North Chhotanagpur (उत्तरी छोटानागपुर) division. Ramgarh is part of 14. Hazaribagh Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.05% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.09%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.92%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 3,13,021 eligible electors, of which 1,64,227 were male, 1,48,792 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Ramgarh, there are 8773 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 4891 are male, 3881 are female and 1 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 2525 voters in the 80+ age category and 5523 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Ramgarh Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME AJSU -- -- Sunita Choudhary LEADING INC -- -- Mamta Devi JVMP -- -- Arif Ahmad Kuraishi CPI -- -- Khurshid Ahmad Quraishi BSP -- -- Md Moin Uddin Ahmad BJP -- -- Rananjay Kumar @ Kuntu Babu Shiv Sena -- -- Abhishek Kumar Sinha @ Lala APOI -- -- Amit Kumar JMM(U) -- -- Arjun Ram BAS -- -- Zoya Parween HSP -- -- Deepak Kumar Singh @ Deepak Sisodia LJP -- -- Md Naim IND -- -- Sandeep Kumar CPI(ML)(L) -- -- Heeralal Mahto IND -- -- Ajit Kumar @ Bablu Kushwaha IND -- -- Dharmendra Prasad IND -- -- Nageshwar Saw IND -- -- Nepal Vishwakarma IND -- -- Pradeep Kumar IND -- -- Farooque Ansari IND -- -- Binu Kumar Mahto @ Yuva Tiger IND -- -- Mahesh Kumar Mahto IND -- -- Suvo Devi IND -- -- Tuleshwar Kumar Paswan JD(U) -- -- Sudit Kumar Singh

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,85,285 eligible electors, of which 1,50,786 were male, 1,34,499 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,31,188.

Ramgarh has an elector sex ratio of 906.01.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Chandra Prakash Choudhary of AJSU won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 53818 votes which was 26.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AJSU had a vote share of 49.06% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of AJSU won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 25,475 votes which was 16.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AJSU had a vote share of 39.62% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 23. Ramgarh Assembly segment of Hazaribagh Lok Sabha constituency. Hazaribagh Parliament seat was won by BJP's Jayant Sinha.

Number of contestants: A total of 25 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 18 contestants and in 2009 elections 18 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 70.5%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 70.72%, while it was 67.63% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Phase 3 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 405 polling stations in 23. Ramgarh constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 295.

Extent: 23. Ramgarh constituency comprises of the following areas of Ramgarh district of Jharkhand: Ramgarh police station (excluding Gram Panchayats , Terpa, Patratu, Koto, Palani, Haphua, Hariharpur, Gegda, Deoria, Bargama, Pali, Salge, Sanki, Jabo, Chaingara, Chikor, Lapanga, Ghutua, Barkakana and Sidhwar-Kalan) and Gola police station in Hazaribagh Sadar sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Ramgarh is: 23.5536 85.6814.

