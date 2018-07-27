Ramgarh Lynching Convict Out on Bail Dies After Being Electrocuted

Sikandar Ram, one of the 11 convicts in the Ramgarh district lynching case who was later granted bail by Jharkhand high court, died on Friday after being electrocuted near his home, police said.The incident happened at Bazaar Tand locality when Ram was walking towards a market, police said. He died on the spot after he came in contact with a live wire that had snapped from an electric pole, officer incharge of Ramgarh Town police station Rajesh Kumar said.Ram’s body was recovered and sent for post-mortem examination, a senior police officer said.The deceased was among the 11 convicted in the Ramgarh lynching case. They were awarded life imprisonment by a fast track court in Ramgarh in March this year. Later, on June 29 this year, the Jharkhand HC granted bail to eight of the 11 convicts, including Ram. Two more convicts were also granted bail recently.The investigating officer of the case Vidhywati Ohdar had filed a charge sheet against 12 of the 17 accused, including Ram. Since one of the accused was a minor, he was forwarded to a remand home.A group of people had lynched 40-year-old Alimuddin Ansari in Bazaar Tand locality of Ramgarh town on June 29 last year on suspicion of carrying beef in his car. Forensic tests later confirmed that the meat was beef. Alimuddin’s wife Mariam Khatoon had lodged an FIR against 17 persons, including Ram, a day after the incident.