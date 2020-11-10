Ramnagar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Ramnagar (राम नगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Paschim Champaran district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Paschim Champaran. Ramnagar is part of 1. Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.03%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.7%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,88,696 eligible electors, of which 1,52,487 were male, 1,35,888 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,61,358 eligible electors, of which 1,38,398 were male, 1,22,957 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,16,595 eligible electors, of which 1,15,825 were male, 1,00,770 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ramnagar in 2015 was 86. In 2010, there were 41.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Bhagirathi Devi of BJP won in this seat by defeating Purnmasi Ram of INC by a margin of 17,988 votes which was 10.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.05% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Bhagirathi Devi of BJP won in this seat defeating Naresh Ram of INC by a margin of 29,782 votes which was 23.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.51% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 2. Ramnagar Assembly segment of Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Baidyanath Prasad Mahto won the Valmiki Nagar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Valmiki Nagar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 9 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Ramnagar are: Bhagirathi Devi (BJP), Rajesh Ram (INC), Lokesh Ram (RLSP), Champa Devi (PP), Lorik Das (FKP), Vinay Ram (JDR), Subodh Kumar (BPCP), Awadh Kishor Ram (IND), Ayush Kumar (IND), Ramnaresh Baitha (IND), Ramayan Paswan (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 55%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 65.52%, while it was 57.83% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 309 polling stations in 2. Ramnagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 273. In 2010 there were 253 polling stations.

Extent:

2. Ramnagar constituency comprises of the following areas of Paschim Champaran district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Ramnagar and Gaunaha. It shares an inter-state border with Paschim Champaran.

Ramnagar seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Nepal adjoining seats: Nepal.

The total area covered by Ramnagar is 1116.81 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Ramnagar is: 27°17'29.8"N 84°20'15.0"E.

