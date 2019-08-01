Rampur Administration Imposes Section 144 As SP Workers Assemble to Protest Abdullah Azam's Arrest

Lucknow: The Rampur district administration has imposed Section 144, which prohibits unlawful assembly, ahead of Samajwadi Party’s protest on Thursday against the detention of MP Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam.

Samajwadi Pary president and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav had directed party workers from Bareilly, Pilibhit, Sambhal, Badaun, Amroha, Moradabad and Bijnor to reach Rampur for staging the protest against the detention.

Speaking to news18 on the issue Rampur Superintendent of Police Dr Ajay Pal Sharma said, “In order to maintain peace and harmony in the district force has been deployed and checking points have been made at various points.

“People are being frisked so that no anti-social element can disturb the harmony. No one will be allowed to play with the peace and harmony of Rampur. Section 144 has been imposed and is being executed,” he added.

Nonetheless, Samajwadi Party workers from various districts started pouring into Rampur to participate in the protest.

The Rampur MP’s son, along with hundreds of supporters, carried out a candle light protest at the gates of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University after being released.

Abdullah Azam, who is the MLA from Suwar, was detained on Wednesday from the University for hindering investigation as the premises were being raided to recover books stolen from a 250-year-old madrasa.

Zubair Khan, principal of Oriental College, earlier known as Madarsa Aliya, had lodged an FIR alleging that over 9,000 books had been stolen from the institution and taken to the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University library.

Speaking to media, Abdullah termed the probe as “vendetta”. “This is not an investigation. They [state government] are trying to finish an educational institution. They have no search warrant and everything is being done at the behest of the government,” he said.

"The raids that started yesterday (Tuesday) are continuing. Rare books have been recovered there," Director General of Police OP Singh said. They were conducted jointly by police and the district administration.

Fifty boxes of 2,500 rare books with stamps have been recovered so far, a senior official said, adding that investigation is still underway. The recovered books are ancient and valuable, he added.