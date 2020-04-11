Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Rampur District Magistrate Helps Rickshaw Puller During Lockdown, Buys Medicines, Ration for Him

A gesture of kindness by Rampur District Magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, who is known for his strict governance, on Friday came as a surprise for the people of Rampur and also his subordinates.

IANS

Updated:April 11, 2020, 11:37 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rampur District Magistrate Helps Rickshaw Puller During Lockdown, Buys Medicines, Ration for Him
Image for representation.

Amid all the negativity due to the coronavirus pandemic across the globe, an act of kindness by a top official of Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district has brought some positive vibes.

A gesture of kindness by Rampur District Magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, who is known for his strict governance, on Friday came as a surprise for the people of Rampur and also his subordinates.

On Friday, Singh, was on the streets of Rampur to take stock of the lockdown situation when he saw a rickshaw puller.

He caught him and asked him that why was he on the road amid lockdown, while also informed the rickshaw puller that people who were violating the lockdown were being sent to jail.

The rickshaw puller told the District Magistrate that he was out to buy some medicines for which he had mortgage his phone for Rs 150 to someone.

Soon after hearing the condition of the poor rickshaw puller, Singh bought him the medicine for the whole month and even gave him Rs 150 so that he can get back his phone. The District Magistrate also asked the rickshaw puller to inform him when he gets his phone back.

A witness said, "The rickshaw puller was very happy after he got the medicine and the money. Filled with emotions, he couldn't even thank the District Magistrate properly."

After the rickshaw puller informed Singh that he got his phone back, the District Magistrate asked him that whether he needed anything else during the lockdown. In response, rickshaw puller told him that he has no been able to earn anything due to lockdown and that he doesn't have ration.

The District Magistrate immediately arranged ration for him.

When contacted to confirm the incident, he said, "I have been posted as the District Magistrate for the public service only. If I am not able to help them during the crisis situation then who will help them. I have even asked all my subordinates anyone in need should be helped immediately and those who are creating nuisance should not be spared."

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    6,565

     

  • Total Confirmed

    7,447

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    642

     

  • Total DEATHS

    239

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 11 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,220,714

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,699,977

    +1,142

  • Cured/Discharged

    376,521

     

  • Total DEATHS

    102,742

    +58
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres