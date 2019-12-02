Rampur MP Azam Khan to Organise Cycle Yatra to Highlight 'Atrocities' Against SP Workers by BJP Govt

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader and Rampur MP Mohammad Azam Khan is set to embark on a cycle yatra from his constituency to highlight the “atrocities” SP workers have been subjected to by the current BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

The announcement comes days after district administration barred party’s media in-charge Azam Khan and Fasahat Ali Khan alias Shanu from entering the city for six months. The cycle rally will be led by Azam Khan and his son and SP MLA Abdullah Azam. The participants will be received in Lucknow by Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav himself.

Azam Khan was recently booked in more than 88 cases, including land grabbing and dacaoity. Not His close aide Farhat Ali Khan was also booked in various cases. The crackdown on Farhat invited sharp criticism from Azam Khan who announced the cycle yatra to protest the move.

The Rampur MP held a meeting with SP leaders before announcing the protest. “Today, the atrocities, inflation and corruption are at an all-time high and we will be protesting nationwide to highlight these issues. The protest will be led by Akhilesh Yadav on the national level and our protest will begin from Rampur itself. People who are being unnecessarily targeted by the district administration will be honoured on a national platform,” Azam Khan said at the meeting.

Azam Khan has accused the Yogi Adityanath government in UP of political vendetta in the cases lodged against him. He also broke down on several occasions while campaigning for his wife Tazeen Fatima during the recent bypoll on Rampur assembly seat.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.