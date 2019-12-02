Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Rampur MP Azam Khan to Organise Cycle Yatra to Highlight 'Atrocities' Against SP Workers by BJP Govt

Azam Khan has accused the Yogi Adityanath government in UP of political vendetta in the 80-plus cases lodged against him.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:December 2, 2019, 11:56 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Azam Khan
File photo of SP leader Azam Khan.

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader and Rampur MP Mohammad Azam Khan is set to embark on a cycle yatra from his constituency to highlight the “atrocities” SP workers have been subjected to by the current BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

The announcement comes days after district administration barred party’s media in-charge Azam Khan and Fasahat Ali Khan alias Shanu from entering the city for six months. The cycle rally will be led by Azam Khan and his son and SP MLA Abdullah Azam. The participants will be received in Lucknow by Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav himself.

Azam Khan was recently booked in more than 88 cases, including land grabbing and dacaoity. Not His close aide Farhat Ali Khan was also booked in various cases. The crackdown on Farhat invited sharp criticism from Azam Khan who announced the cycle yatra to protest the move.

The Rampur MP held a meeting with SP leaders before announcing the protest. “Today, the atrocities, inflation and corruption are at an all-time high and we will be protesting nationwide to highlight these issues. The protest will be led by Akhilesh Yadav on the national level and our protest will begin from Rampur itself. People who are being unnecessarily targeted by the district administration will be honoured on a national platform,” Azam Khan said at the meeting.

Azam Khan has accused the Yogi Adityanath government in UP of political vendetta in the cases lodged against him. He also broke down on several occasions while campaigning for his wife Tazeen Fatima during the recent bypoll on Rampur assembly seat.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram