Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Ramzan 2020: Here's How You Can Perform Taraweeh Namaz at Home

The special prayer offered during the month of Ramzan is known as Taraweeh. It is the sunnah prayer, which is performed after the Isha (night) prayer in Ramadan.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 23, 2020, 3:59 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ramzan 2020: Here's How You Can Perform Taraweeh Namaz at Home
Muslim men offering namaz (Representational photo: Reuters)

The holy month of Ramzan is here while the world is reeling from the coronavirus pandemic. The present crisis in has imposed a strict restriction on social gathering. The masjid chiefs have requested people to offer prayers at homes instead of stepping out of their houses.

The special prayer offered during the month of Ramzan is known as Taraweeh. It is the sunnah prayer, which is performed after the Isha (night) prayer in Ramadan. It is believed in Islam that according to the narration of the Prophet, performing Taraweeh prayers will pardon one’s sins.

This time, everyone is advised to perform the prayers at home. Here are a few instructions on how you can offer prayers at home:

First, decide on how many “rakah” you are going to pray during the namaaz.

Secondly, ensure that the area where you perform prayer is clean. Perform wazu and clean yourself properly before the prayer.

To perform the prayer, face towards the Qibla. This is the direction of the Holy Kaabah.

Here is the sequence of performing the Taraweeh prayer:

· Read Dua no 1 after performing the obligatory night prayer and sunnah-prayer rawatib

· Perform the first taraweeh prayer followed by the first dua

· Perform the second taraweeh prayer followed by dua No 2 and 1

· Perform the third taraweeh prayer, followed by recitation of Dua No 1

· Perform the fourth taraweeh prayer and recite second and first dua

· Perform the two-rakaas of witr-prayer and recite the first dua

· Perform one-rakaah of witr-prayer and recite third dua.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    16,454

    +595*  

  • Total Confirmed

    21,393

    +922*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,258

    +298*  

  • Total DEATHS

    681

    +29*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 23 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres