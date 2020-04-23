Ramzan 2020: Here's How You Can Perform Taraweeh Namaz at Home

The holy month of Ramzan is here while the world is reeling from the coronavirus pandemic. The present crisis in has imposed a strict restriction on social gathering. The masjid chiefs have requested people to offer prayers at homes instead of stepping out of their houses.

The special prayer offered during the month of Ramzan is known as Taraweeh. It is the sunnah prayer, which is performed after the Isha (night) prayer in Ramadan. It is believed in Islam that according to the narration of the Prophet, performing Taraweeh prayers will pardon one’s sins.

This time, everyone is advised to perform the prayers at home. Here are a few instructions on how you can offer prayers at home:

First, decide on how many “rakah” you are going to pray during the namaaz.

Secondly, ensure that the area where you perform prayer is clean. Perform wazu and clean yourself properly before the prayer.

To perform the prayer, face towards the Qibla. This is the direction of the Holy Kaabah.

Here is the sequence of performing the Taraweeh prayer:

· Read Dua no 1 after performing the obligatory night prayer and sunnah-prayer rawatib

· Perform the first taraweeh prayer followed by the first dua

· Perform the second taraweeh prayer followed by dua No 2 and 1

· Perform the third taraweeh prayer, followed by recitation of Dua No 1

· Perform the fourth taraweeh prayer and recite second and first dua

· Perform the two-rakaas of witr-prayer and recite the first dua

· Perform one-rakaah of witr-prayer and recite third dua.

