Ramzan 2020: How the Holy Month Can be Observed Following Social-distancing and Lockdown Norms

The holy month of Ramzan will begin from April 23 (Thursday) amid a nationwide lockdown that has been extended till May 3 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Muslims around the globe observe fast for 30 days in which they do not consume food and water. After the day ends, people usually gather for ‘sehri’ and eat together. But since there is a lockdown across the country, it is being encouraged that people stay home and follow the rituals at home itself.

Dr Emman El-Badawy who happens to be an expert on Islamic jurisprudence told the BBC, “So much of the essence of Ramadan can be maintained during isolation. The spiritual aspects may even be heightened for some of us, with less distractions than usual. The communal practices will be missed under the restrictions, for sure, but there are already great initiatives being built to help with this".

Even though you cannot go out, here is how you can observe Ramadan while abiding by the lockdown norms:

1. Instead of going out for Iftar parties, organise an Iftar with the members present at your house.

2. Since mosques are shut, offer prayers from home.

3. As suggested by Maulana Khalid Rasheed, chairman of Islamic Centre of India Firangi Mahal the money that would have been used to organise an Iftar party can be used to buy food for those in need.

4. Organise virtual Iftars with friends and family through video conferencing

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365