1-MIN READ

Having Run out of Cash, 19-year-old Migrant Worker Kills Self in UP's Banda Days after Returning from Mumbai

Image for representation.

The man was staying in home quarantine after returning home on a cycle from Mumbai where he used to work in a steel factory. A friend said he was worried as he had no money left.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad
  • News18.com Lucknow
  • Last Updated: May 22, 2020, 4:17 PM IST
A 19-year-old migrant worker who had returned to Banda from Mumbai about a week ago and was staying in home quarantine committed suicide on Friday by hanging himself. Friends and family members of the deceased said he was under tremendous mental as he had run of money.

The man, identified as Sunil, used to work in a steel factory in Mumbai. One of his friends Navneet said they had decided to ride back home on cycles from Mumbai as there was no proper arrangement of food and their salaries were also pending since the lockdown was imposed.

“Our group of five friends decided to ride our way back to Banda on our cycle after the condition started getting bad at the factory where we used to work. Since coming back, Sunil was under mental pressure as he had no money left.”

“He had to borrow money from his family members to buy a bicycle in which he back home. Our salaries are pending at the factory and many of us were distressed because of it,” added Navneet.

Station House Officer (Kamasin) Vinod Singh said, “The deceased, son of (one) Ramkaran had returned from Mumbai recently. He committed suicide by hanging himself using a ‘gamcha’ (scarf). Preliminary investigation suggests the deceased was worried about his economic condition. The body has been sent for post mortem.”


Next Story
