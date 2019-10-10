Take the pledge to vote

Ranbaxy's Former Promoter Shivinder Singh, 3 Others Arrested by Delhi Police in Fraud Case

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police is investigating a complaint from Religare Finvest which has has accused them of diverting funds and misappropriation.

October 10, 2019
Ranbaxy's Former Promoter Shivinder Singh, 3 Others Arrested by Delhi Police in Fraud Case
Seen here is the file photo of brothers Shivinder Singh (blue turban) and Malvinder Singh.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested erstwhile Ranbaxy and Fortis hospital promoter Shivinder Singh in connection with a fraud case of Rs 740 crores.

Shivinder has been arrested along with former CMD Sunil Godhwani, Kavi Arora and Anil Saxena, while a look-out notice for Shivinder’s brother Malvinder Singh has been issued.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police is investigating a complaint filed by Religare Finvest Limited in December 2018. Religare has accused them of diverting funds and misappropriation. A case was filed against the brothers in May.

The Enforcement Directorate had raided the premises linked to the two brothers in AUgust this year in connection with a money-laundering case. The action was being seen in the backdrop of charges of alleged financial irregularities against the two brothers and the subsequent downfall of their businesses.

