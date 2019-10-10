Ranbaxy's Former Promoter Shivinder Singh, 3 Others Arrested by Delhi Police in Fraud Case

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested erstwhile Ranbaxy and Fortis hospital promoter Shivinder Singh in connection with a fraud case of Rs 740 crores.

Shivinder has been arrested along with former CMD Sunil Godhwani, Kavi Arora and Anil Saxena, while a look-out notice for Shivinder’s brother Malvinder Singh has been issued.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police is investigating a complaint filed by Religare Finvest Limited in December 2018. Religare has accused them of diverting funds and misappropriation. A case was filed against the brothers in May.

The Enforcement Directorate had raided the premises linked to the two brothers in AUgust this year in connection with a money-laundering case. The action was being seen in the backdrop of charges of alleged financial irregularities against the two brothers and the subsequent downfall of their businesses.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.