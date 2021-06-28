Ranchi Boy Missing Since June 11, Family Says Cops Refused to File Missing Complaint

A family in Jharkhand’s Ranchi has alleged that police did not register a missing complaint of one of their members for the last 15 days. The family alleged that they approached three police stations but the case has not been registered yet. According to family members, Shahid Saifullah, who was working in Bengaluru after completing his engineering studies, has gone missing since June 11. The police officials, they alleged, sent them from one police station to another instead of helping them in finding Saifullah.

On the instructions of the senior officers, the cops at Itki police station helped a little in the search operation but they also did not register the case.

The relatives said Saifullah had come to the Itki area in Ranchi in March for the marriage of his sister. He stayed on because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. On June 11, he left his house to go to his maternal uncle’s place. He never reached the destination and has been missing since then.

Over 15 days have passed, but the family has no clue of Saifullah’s whereabouts. His mother Rabia Khatoon has requested the police authorities to register a complaint so that her missing son can be found. She requested the officials to help her in reuniting her son with her family.

Saifullah’s uncle Mohd. Mansoor Ali said that he went to Pandara police station, Chanho police station and Itki police station but the officials present at the three stations refused to register the missing complaint. He said that police officials have given him assurance that they will help find Saifullah.

The family is running from pillar to post every day to find him. They are also seeking help from shopkeepers and other local hawkers of the city.

