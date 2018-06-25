Ranchi-Howrah Intercity’s Engine Dislodges from Train, Passengers Safe

In what could have led to a major mishap, Howrah bound Ranchi-Howrah Intercity’s engine dislodged from the rest of train while it was in motion. The incident occurred on Monday morning near Mahuda Junction, in the district of Dhanbad in Jharkhand.Railway officials confirmed that iron couplings used to attach the engine with the subsequent bogie broke leading to the adversity. A team of Indian Railways, however, repaired the coupling and the train was green-flagged within an hour.This comes after twenty-two coaches of Ahmedabad-Puri Express carrying hundreds of passengers rolled backward and forward for about 15 km when its engine was detached at a station in Odisha on 9 April. The train, which started sliding back around was stopped by placing stones on the tracks half an hour later. No passengers were injured during the 30 km/h free roll, although it caused a scare among them. The mishap occurred due to non-application of skid-brakes on the wheels of the coaches when the engine was detached at Titlagarh station, East Coast Railway.Two weeks back, in another incident, the passengers of Mangalore-Chennai mail had a narrow escape when several bogies decoupled from the train and the rest of the train started moving backwards.