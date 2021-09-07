Ranchi Locals Thrash Drunk Cop For Obscene Gestures Towards Women, Suspended

A police officer was suspended in Jharkhand capital Ranchi after he got drunk and misbehaved with the locals in the Albert Ekka Chowk area. The residents also reportedly thrashed the cop after he allegedly harassed women vendors. The suspended policeman has been identified as Harnius Dungdung and was deputed with the PCR van for patrolling in Albert Ekka Chowk. Harnius was reportedly roaming in the fruit and vegetable market in an inebriated condition.

According to locals, the drunk policeman was creating ruckus and harassing passersby. He also allegedly indulged in inappropriate acts in front of women fruit sellers. When people raised objections to his actions, Harnius flaunted his police badge to dominate them. However, the locals had enough when the policeman continued his obscene gestures. People on the spot decided to teach the drunk cop a lesson and started beating him.

The commotion continued until the traffic policemen reached the incident site and resolved the situation. The drunk cop was taken away and was suspended on the orders of Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police, Surendra Kumar Jha.

This is not the first case of a PCR police personnel embarrassing the administration. Barely months ago, a video of several cops partying in the open during lockdown had gone viral. The video showed police personnel of PCR-10 getting drunk in the Kanke Road area.

The video surfaced at a time when Jharkhand and most parts of the country were under strict lockdown due to the second wave of Covid-19. The policemen were seen partying at Rock Garden despite an entry ban at public places such as parks.

There have been numerous other instances where PCR police personnel have been accused of taking bribes or showing laxity towards their work.

