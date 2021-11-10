Ranchi Rajdhani Express to Now Reach Delhi Via Lohardaga-Tori Route

The Indian Railways has changed the route for the Ranchi Rajdhani train and the train will now reach Delhi via the Lohardaga-Tori route. The train will be operated from New Delhi to the Ranchi route. The Ministry of Railways has issued an order which comes into effect from November 11. The new timetable of the train has also been released. The Ranchi Rajdhani Express train will now be operated on the changed route from Thursday.

As per the reports, the Ranchi Rajdhani Superfast — Train No. 02453/02454) — will now be operated on the new route, and the train will have 6 stoppages between Ranchi and New Delhi. After the departure from Ranchi, it will stop at Barkakana, Daltonganj, Garhwa Road, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Prayagraj and Kanpur stations.

After Kanpur, Ranchi Rajdhani will stop directly at its destination station New Delhi. This train will leave New Delhi on Wednesday and Saturday and reach Ranchi the next day. Ranchi Rajdhani Express train from New Delhi will depart at 4:10 in the evening. The information was shared by the railways in its official notification dated 8.11.2021.

Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth had been continuously making efforts to get the Indian Railways to change the train’s route. The route of the Ranchi Rajdhani Superfast was to be changed before Durga Puja but it was delayed due to some reasons. Earlier, the train used to reach Delhi via Deendayal Upadhyay Junction via Tori, but now it will run via Chopan.

