Ranchi-Rajdhani Special Express Train to Now Run on Lohardaga-Tori Route

The long-pending demand of people of Jharkhand, especially of those residing in Ranchi and Lohardaga district, was fulfilled after the Indian Railways announced to operate Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express and Chauparan special express train on the Lohardaga-Tori rail route.

The Ranchi-Rajdhani express, decorated with flowers for its maiden journey via the Lohardaga-tori rail route was flagged off, by BJP MPs, including Rajya Sabha members Deepak Prakash and Mahesh Poddar, Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth, Ranchi MLA CP Singh and DRM Pradeep Gupta.

A senior railway officer of the Indian Railways told the media that the use of the 111-kilometre Lohardaga-Tori rail route will cut travel time between Ranchi and Delhi by at least two hours.

The Railway officer further added that Ranchi-Delhi Rajdhani special express train will stop at Tori, Daltonganj, Garhwa Road, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Prayag Raj, and Kanpur junction. The train will however not halt at the Lohardaga railway station.

However, the people of the Lohardaga district were distressed as the Delhi-Ranchi-Delhi Rajdhani special express train will not halt at the local station. Denizens of the Lohardaga district have pleaded to the local parliamentarians and MLAs to appeal to the Central government and the Indian Railways to extend the halt of the train at Lohardaga station.

Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth, speaking to media after the flag-off ceremony, said, “I will appeal to the Railway Minister to consider Lohardaga junction as a stoppage and also running the Ranchi-Rajdhani special express via Mesra-Barkakana-Hazaribagh route.”

However, the Chauparan express, during its journey via the Lohardaga-Tori rail route, will stop at the station.

A senior officer of the Indian Railways said that a successful trial on the 11km Lohardaga-Tori line took place in 2019. However, the railways was waiting for a green signal to operate trains on the rail route.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, special trains carrying oxygen were run from Ranchi to the Northern parts of the country on the Lohardaga-Tori rail route.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.