Ranchi School Teachers Bear Admission Cost of Students Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

The teachers of a government school in Jharkhand have set a great example by bearing the admission expenses of several students amid the Covid-19 pandemic. As coronavirus brought economic catastrophe, it became impossible for countless parents to continue the education of their children. Teachers of Balkrishna +2 High School in Ranchi decided to step in when they realised that several students would not be able to continue their studies due to financial constraints.

The group of teachers has borne the admission expenses of at least 90 students of Class 9 for this academic year. The school administration has now taken an initiative to ensure the education of children is not hampered by monetary issues.

Principal Divya Singh said it is extremely sad that students are not able to come to schools due to financial constraints. Therefore, it has been decided that teachers will bear the admission cost of all students in their school for this year, she added. The decision, the principal noted, will not only help the students but also their parents who are already reeling under the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Teachers of Balkrishna +2 High School have also created a Whatsapp group to enrol students, who have cleared class 8. The Whatsapp group is also helping in the online classes of the students.

At a time when private schools are harassing students and parents for fees, this government school in Ranchi has shown the way to other educational institutions.

Meanwhile, schools and other educational institutions have started to reopen in various parts of the country. The Jharkhand government has allowed schools to resume physical classes for students above the 6th standard.

State education minister Banna Gupta said that the eligible students can attend the physical classes only after the consent of their parents.

