Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Ranchi to Play Host in 2019 Edition of Yoga Day, PM Modi Among 30,000 Guests

All ministries and departments of the central and state governments have been urged to work in a coordinated manner to observe the day and secure long-term gains in the area of public health and well-being.

PTI

Updated:June 8, 2019, 3:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ranchi to Play Host in 2019 Edition of Yoga Day, PM Modi Among 30,000 Guests
PM Modi performing pranayama in an event.
Loading...

New Delhi: Jharkhand capital Ranchi will be the venue for the main event for International Yoga Day on June 21 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend it, AYUSH Ministry officials said on Saturday.

The event will be held at the Prabhat Tara ground and around 30,000 people are expected to participate in it, they said. On June 13, there will be a curtain raiser to the main event in Ranchi and it will be attended by several state dignitaries, besides yoga organisations and instructors.

In Delhi, the main event will be at Rajpath and it will be organised by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in association with the ministry. Programmes will also be held at Red Fort, Nehru Park, Lodhi Garden, Talkatora Garden, Yamuna Sports Complex, Swarna Jayanti Park - Rohini and Dwarka Sector- 11 in the national capital.

The ministry has urged all ministries and departments of the central government, all state governments and other related institutions to work in a coordinated manner to observe the day and secure long-term gains in the area of public health and well-being, the ministry said in a statement.

State governments and all stakeholders are undertaking several activities to ensure good participation in the yoga day celebrations, according to the statement. To ensure a large number of people participate, some of the most accomplished yoga gurus of India had come together and developed the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP), the statement said, adding this essentially is a specified sequence of yoga asanas of 45 minutes duration.

Industry bodies like CII, FICCI, Institute of Company Secretary, as well as educational bodies like CBSE, NCERT, UGC, DAV have already rolled out various programmes in preparation for June 21.

In addition to this, the ministry is also encouraging individuals and institutions - including educational, government bodies, business firms, industries and cultural organisations to join International Yoga Day events for the benefit of their staff, the statement said.

The ministry, which is the nodal body to oversee the annual celebrations, has organised several programmes since the inception of yoga day in 2015.

The thrust of yoga day is on harmonious mass yoga demonstrations, in which millions of people participate, at thousands of venues.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram