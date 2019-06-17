Ranchi University Result 2019: RU Declares Semester Results for LLB, M.Sc at ranchiuniversity.ac.in, Download PDF Here
The Ranchi University has declared RU Results 2019 for LLB, M.Sc today on the official website ranchiuniversity.ac.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Ranchi University Result 2019 | The semester results of law and science courses run at Ranchi University were declared today, June 17. The Ranchi University Result 2019, RU LLB Semester Result 2019 was released by the Ranchi University officials on its website ranchiuniversity.ac.in in PDF file.
The students can download the Ranchi University LLB Result 2019 for Semester 1, 3, 5 and Ranchi University M.Sc fourth semester 2019 result from University of Ranchi’s homepage. For the convenience of the students, the University of Ranchi has hosted separate URLs for checking the respective scorecard.
Ranchi University LLB Result 2019
Click on the direct links given below for checking the PDF of Ranchi University Result 2019:
According to the Ranchi University 2019 result notification, the semester examinations were held in the month of March. Candidates who appeared for the Ranchi University semester exams can check their score by following the below-listed steps.
Ranchi University Result 2019: Steps to view LLB, MSc scorecard
Step 1: Visit the Ranchi University’s official website - ranchiuniversity.ac.in or alternatively click the direct link for PDF file of LLB, M.Sc courses
Step 2: On the homepage, you will see separate URLs for Ranchi University semester result for these two courses
Step 3: Select the desired course, semester for viewing Ranchi University 2019 Result
Step 4: Click on it and on the new window the selected result file in PDF version will open
Step 5: Search your roll number to know if you have qualified the semester exam
Step 6: Download, save PDF file and if needed take a printout of Ranchi University LLB Result 2019 or Ranchi University M.Sc Result 2019
