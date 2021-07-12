Woman Hospitalised After Getting Covishield In Place Of Her 2nd Covaxin Shot

In a major case of medical negligence, a woman, who had received Covaxin as her first dose, was administered a shot of Covishield for her second dose at a private facility in Ranchi. The woman was rushed to hospital after she fainted on receiving the wrong Covid-19 vaccine. The incident took place at the Advanced Diagnostic Centre on Bariatu Road where the woman’s family created an uproar following the medical fiasco. Police later arrived at the centre and defused the situation.

Sheela Devi, who lives in Shivaji Nagar, had come to the private medical facility to get her second dose of Covaxin. However, an oversight by the staff resulted in her getting a dose of Covishield. The victim soon reported a deterioration in her health and the centre’s authorities, afraid of the consequences, rushed to the hospital.

The woman’s son Chandan recalled that his mother felt dizzy after getting the wrong vaccine and soon fainted. Sheela’s family, furious over the incident, demanded that the hospital give them in writing about their negligence. The family also insisted on compensating future expenses of Sheela’s medical treatment.

After police were informed about the tense situation, a PCR van reached the spot and tried to resolve the issue. However, the situation was brought under control only after Station House Officer (SHO) Venketash Kumar arrived at the spot and pacified Sheela’s family. There is no information about future action against the private centre for their medical negligence.

In another case of medical apathy, a woman in Rajasthan was administered two vaccine doses within 40 seconds. The incident took place in Jhunjhunu district last week when two nurses, busy on their phones, inoculated the woman with two back to back doses. The woman did not show any sign of adverse effects but was put under observation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here