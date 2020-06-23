Random Covid-19 Check-up for Vendors, Home Delivery Boys & Dhaba Workers as UP Begins Antigen Testing

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Health Department in a bid to boost sample test for detecting Covid-19 infection has decided to begin the antigen testing in the state along with random sampling in cities and also on the highways. Those who would be undergoing random sampling include people working on dhabas, home delivery boys and other vendors.

Speaking to the media on the issue on Monday, Principal Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said, “The first phase of antigen testing will be done in districts including state capital Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Paraygraj and Varanasi. While the second phase of testing will include districts in the western part of the state and also the National Capital Region.”

The ICMR has asked various state governments to conduct antigen testing in hotspots and containment zones of the people who are both symptomatic and asymptomatic. The Council has also suggested Antigen testing of those people who are either vulnerable or have been in contact of a Covid-19 positive person. As per ICMR guidelines, if Antigen testing is positive then the Covid-19 infection is confirmed, however, if the test results are negative then RT-PCR testing will have to be undertaken.

On the other hand, random sampling of street vendors, home delivery boys and those working at dhabas will be collected for test. “The main aim behind this testing is to ascertain the spread of infection and to create awareness among the people about protecting from the coronavirus. Also, contact tracing of the people who came in contact with a Covid-19 positive person will be done through this,” said Principal Secretary Health.

Previously, the Uttar Pradesh State Health Department had conducted random sampling of the migrants who returned to the state from various parts of the country. Also random sampling had been done in old age homes, shelter homes, orphanages, prisons, etc. in the state.,

Meanwhile, on Monday 609 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported from Uttar Pradesh taking the tally from the state to 18,438. Also, 19 deaths were reported from across the state due to coronavirus, taking the tally of deaths to 569 in Uttar Pradesh.