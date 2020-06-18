Rani Lakshmi Bai Death Anniversary: Remembering the Brave Freedom Fighter

Rani Lakshmi Bai or the queen of Jhansi was one of the most prominent Indian freedom fighters who gave Britishers a tough time. She is known for her valour and grit.

She died on June 18, 1858, in an area near Gwalior known as Kotah-ki-Serai. Till date, the freedom fighter is remembered for the exemplary courage that she showed during the revolt of 1857.

She was born as Manikarnika Tambe in a Marathi Karhade Brahmin family in Kashi on November 19, 1828. Her father worked with the Peshwa Baji Rao II of Bithoor district. It is here that she learnt things as crucial and relevant as shooting, horsemanship, fencing etc.

She was married to Raja Gangadhar Newalkar, who was the king of Jhansi. Her wedding took place in 1842. Since the duo did not have any surviving heir, the king decided to adopt a baby boy before his death.

After his demise, the British refused to accept the adopted son as the heir and annexed the state after imposing the Doctrine of Lapse. Formerly known as Manikarnika, the queen of Jhansi refused to relinquish her kingdom and decided to wage a war against the British to save her state.

It is believed that the queen strapped her son on her back and fought bravely against the British. She died during the war.

Tales of her bravery and valour are shared even today.