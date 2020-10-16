News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Rani Laxmi Bai Statue In Delhi To Be Shifted To Park Due To Traffic Issue

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

An equestrian statue of freedom fighter Rani Laxmi Bai, located on a street in Jhandewalan here, will be moved to a park to ease traffic movement in the area, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said on Friday. He said moving of the imposing statue will also facilitate extension of a flyover being built in that area.

New Delhi: An equestrian statue of freedom fighter Rani Laxmi Bai, located on a street in Jhandewalan here, will be moved to a park to ease traffic movement in the area, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said on Friday. He said moving of the imposing statue will also facilitate extension of a flyover being built in that area.

“The statue was installed about 10 years ago. It will now be shifted to a park near DCM Chowk. We plan to name the park after Rani Jhansi, after the statue is moved,” Prakash said. Jhandewalan and neighbouring Sadar Bazaar are part of a trading hub, and traffic is generally heavy in the area.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 16, 2020, 18:09 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...