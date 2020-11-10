Raniganj Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Achmit Rishidev of JDU Leading

Raniganj (रानीगंज), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Koshi region and Araria district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Araria. Raniganj is part of 9. Araria Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.67%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 53.53%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,20,531 eligible electors, of which 1,67,315 were male, 1,53,110 female and 17 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,83,545 eligible electors, of which 1,49,466 were male, 1,34,063 female and 16 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,29,649 eligible electors, of which 1,20,285 were male, 1,09,364 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Raniganj in 2015 was 41. In 2010, there were 31.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Achmit Rishidev of JDU won in this seat by defeating Ramji Das Rishidev of BJP by a margin of 14,930 votes which was 9.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 48.15% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Parmanand Rishideo of BJP won in this seat defeating Shanti Devi of RJD by a margin of 23,653 votes which was 18.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.63% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 47. Raniganj Assembly segment of Araria Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Pradeep Kumar Singh won the Araria Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes this Assembly segment and RJD won the Araria Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 13 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Raniganj are: Achmit Rishidev (JDU), Avinash Manglam (RJD), Parmanand Rishideo (LJP), Fuddan Paswan (RJSBP), Balkrishn Raj Choudhary (AADP), Renu Kumari (AJP), Roshan Devi (AIMIM), Lakshmi Rishi (BMF), Virender Rishideo (BLRP), Sunil Paswan (JAPL), Kalo Paswan (IND), Shankar Brahamchari (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 58.6%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 56.98%, while it was 57.13% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 297 polling stations in 47. Raniganj constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 259. In 2010 there were 226 polling stations.

Extent:

47. Raniganj constituency comprises of the following areas of Araria district of Bihar: Community Development Block Raniganj; Gram Panchayats Birnagar East, Birnagar West, Dhaneshwari, Haripur Kala, Khutha Baijnathpur, Naya Bhargama and Vishaharia of Bhargama Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Araria.

Raniganj seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Raniganj is 531.87 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Raniganj is: 26°03'00.7"N 87°16'10.9"E.

