Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Ranjeet Singh (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin
Live election result status of Ranjeet Singh (रणजीत सिंह) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gokalpur seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Ranjeet Singh has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Ranjeet Singh (रणजीत सिंह) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gokalpur seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Ranjeet Singh has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Ranjeet Singh is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Gokalpur constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social Worker. Ranjeet Singh's educational qualifications are: 10th Pass and is 48 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 92.4 lakh which includes Rs. 42.4 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 50 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 50,044 of which Rs. 50,044 is self income. Ranjeet Singh's has total liabilities of Rs. 11.9 lakh.
This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 1 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Gokalpur are: Praveen Kumar (BSP), Fateh Singh (NCP), Ranjeet Singh (BJP), SP Singh (INC), Surendra Kumar (AAP), Ravi Kumar (PPID), Shanu Kumar (AAPP), Sunita Devi (NYP).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Ranjeet Singh (BJP) in 2020 Gokalpur elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Neha Kakkar And Aditya's Marriage Rumour is Just to Boost TRPs of Indian Idol: Udit Narayan
- Tara Sutaria Looks Gorgeous As She Poses With Boyfriend Aadar Jain and His Family; See Here
- Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Gauri Khan and Squad Have a Blast at Birthday Bash in Jaisalmer
- Twitter Celebrates after Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' Makes History by Winning 'Best Picture' at Oscars
- Portrait of Lord Ram Made with 2 Lakh Diyas Sets a New World Record