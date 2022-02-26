Ranji Trophy 2022: Kalsi, Dagar Script Himachal's Rout of Tripura

New Delhi: Left-arm spinner Mayank Dagar grabbed a match-haul of nine wickets to complement skipper Ankit Kalsi’s magnificent century as Himachal Pradesh thrashed Tripura by an innings and 30 runs in their Ranji Trophy group F match here on Saturday. Dagar, who claimed 5/55 to help his team bundle out Tripura for 202 in the first innings, once again became the wrecker-in-chief to return with 4/30 after Himachal Pradesh enforced follow-on.

Himachal Pradesh new ball bowler Rishi Dhawan (2/30) rattled Tripura top order dismissing openers Bishal Ghosh (4) and Samit Gohel (0) in the space of four balls. Thereafter, it was the show of the leftarm spin duo of Akash Vasisht (2/14) and Dagar who ran through Tripura batting lineup to bundle them out for 133 in 45.4 overs to seal their emphatic win with a day to spare.

Earlier opting to bat, Kalsi led from the front with a careerbest 147 to help Himachal Pradesh post a challenging 365 in their first innings. Brief Scores At Palam A Ground: Himachal Pradesh 365. Tripura 202 and following on 133; 45.4 overs (Rajat Dey 49, Bikramkumar Das 21; Mayank Dagar 4/30, Akash Vasisht 2/14). Himachal Pradesh won by an innings and 30 runs. Points: Himachal Pradesh 7, Tripura 0.

At Arun Jaitley Stadium: Punjab 444. Haryana 282; 88.5 overs (Himanshu Rana 149, Yashu Sharma 74; Baltej Singh 4/57, Arshdeep Singh 3/54, Siddarth Kaul 3/63) and following on 149/4; 40 overs (Nishant Sindhu 34 batting, Yashu Sharma 32). Match to continue.

