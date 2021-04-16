Ranjit Sinha, Former CBI Chief, Passes Away

Former CBI chief Ranjit Sinha passed away on Friday morning. PTI reported officials as saying he was confirmed positive for coronavirus on Thursday night.

Sinha, a 1974-batch officer of the Bihar cadre, had headed Director General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force, the Railway Protection Force and served at senior positions in the Central Bureau of Investigation in Patna and Delhi before his appointment as CBI chief in 2012.

This is a developing story, further details are awaited.

