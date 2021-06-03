Ranjitsinh Disale, Who Won Global Teacher Award, is Now World Bank's Education Advisor

Ranjitsinh Disale, a primary school teacher from Solapur, Maharashtra, who received the Global Teacher Prize in 2020, has been named World Bank Education Advisor for the period June 2021 to June 2024. Mr. Disale, 32, has been chosen the winner of the Global Teacher Prize 2020 for his efforts to promote girls’ education and kickstart a QR-coded textbook revolution in India.

The World Bank has established a new Coach project aimed at enhancing in-service teacher professional development to help students learn faster (TPD).

“Coach encompasses support to countries to improve different forms of TPD —one-to-one coaching, group training sessions and workshops, and other approaches, either through in-person, remote or hybrid modalities—with the goal of increasing the quality of teacher-student interactions, which is key to improving student learning outcomes,” stated the official statement on the website.

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad also congratulated Disale. “Admirable! Winner of the ‘Global Teacher’ Award. Congratulations on his appointment as World Bank Education Advisor!" she said.

2020’s Global Teacher Prize was awarded to Ranjitsinh Disale for his work helping girls, most of then from poor tribal communities, at a village school in western India.

Disale immediately announced he would share the $1 million prize money with the nine other finalists.

He was honoured for having “transformed the life chances” of girls at the Zilla Parishad Primary School in Paritewadi, in Maharashtra state, prize organizers had said.

He started teaching at the school in 2009, when it was in a rundown building next to a cattle shed, according to organizers. School attendance was low and teenage marriage common.

The curriculum was not even in the girls’ main language, Kannada. Disale moved to the village, learned the language and translated the class text books.

He also introduced digital learning tools and came up with personalized programmes for each student. His system of QR Coded Textbooks is now used across India.

School attendance is now 100 per cent, and one girl from the village has graduated from university, the organizers had said.

Disale also initiated environmental projects in the drought-prone district, while his “Let’s Cross the Borders” project connects young people from India and Pakistan, Palestine and Israel, Iraq and Iran, and the United States and North Korea to promote world peace.

In his winner’s speech, Disale said he would share half the prize money with his nine fellow finalists, meaning they would receive about $55,000 each. The award was established by the Varkey Foundation and is given in partnership with UNESCO.

