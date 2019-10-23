Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal Summoned to Kerala Court on Nov 11

The complainant nun also approached the state women’s commission against Mullakkal and his aides, alleging mental harassment.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:October 23, 2019, 1:40 PM IST
File photo of Bishop Franco Mulakkal (PTI)

Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of rape by a nun, has been summoned to the trial court in Pala on November 11. Mulakkal was arrested in September 2018 on charges of rape following a complaint by a nun from the Missionaries of Jesus Congregation who alleged that she was raped 13 times between 2014 and 2016 by the priest.

Last year, five nuns from the same congregation who supported the complainant protested in Kochi to ensure the arrest of Mulakkal, who is currently out on bail.

Meanwhile, the nun also filed a complaint with the state women’s commission against Mulakkal and his aides, alleging mental harassment. The complainant said social media platforms like YouTube videos were being used to defame her and the other nuns who are supporting her.

“In some videos on YouTube, the survivor’s identity is revealed as her photographs have been used. Through these videos, they are trying to abuse, intimidate and influence the witness, victim and the investigation team. The content of many of the videos is that I have been trying to create a fake case against the Bishop. The aim is to intimidate and influence us by repeatedly uploading such videos,” the complaint stated.

Calling it a violation of bail conditions laid down by Kerala HC, adding that the repeated propaganda was creating trauma and violated her human rights. The charge sheet in the case was filed by the Kottayam police in April 2019.

