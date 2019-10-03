Rape-accused Chinmayanand’s Judicial Custody Extended till October 16

Shahjahanpur: A local court here on Thursday extended the judicial custody of former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand till October 16. A law student has levelled rape charges against the BJP leader.

His counsel Om Singh said the BJP leader was produced in the court through videoconferencing from the jail because of security reasons and CJM Omvir Singh extended his judicial custody by 14 days.

Another counsel of the BJP leader, Puja Singh, told PTI that the court was told about his medical condition and it was requested that the leader be provided Category A facilities in the jail as he had been a Union minister

