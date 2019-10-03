Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Rape-accused Chinmayanand’s Judicial Custody Extended till October 16

Chinmayanand’s counsel Om Singh said the BJP leader was produced in the court through videoconferencing from the jail.

Asheem PK |

Updated:October 3, 2019, 8:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rape-accused Chinmayanand’s Judicial Custody Extended till October 16
File photo of BJP leader Chinmayanand.

Shahjahanpur: A local court here on Thursday extended the judicial custody of former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand till October 16. A law student has levelled rape charges against the BJP leader.

His counsel Om Singh said the BJP leader was produced in the court through videoconferencing from the jail because of security reasons and CJM Omvir Singh extended his judicial custody by 14 days.

Another counsel of the BJP leader, Puja Singh, told PTI that the court was told about his medical condition and it was requested that the leader be provided Category A facilities in the jail as he had been a Union minister

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram