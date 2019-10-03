Rape-accused Chinmayanand’s Judicial Custody Extended till October 16
Chinmayanand’s counsel Om Singh said the BJP leader was produced in the court through videoconferencing from the jail.
File photo of BJP leader Chinmayanand.
Shahjahanpur: A local court here on Thursday extended the judicial custody of former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand till October 16. A law student has levelled rape charges against the BJP leader.
His counsel Om Singh said the BJP leader was produced in the court through videoconferencing from the jail because of security reasons and CJM Omvir Singh extended his judicial custody by 14 days.
Another counsel of the BJP leader, Puja Singh, told PTI that the court was told about his medical condition and it was requested that the leader be provided Category A facilities in the jail as he had been a Union minister
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- More People Are Ordering on Zomato Than Before, But Biofuels Initiative is Cool
- Microsoft is Now an Android Phone Maker, And Thus it Has a Future in Smartphones
- Ibrahim Reacts to Being Dad Saif Ali Khan's Lookalike, Talks About His 'Perfect' Bond With Sara
- India Is On Its Way For An Electric Future - Ayush Lohia
- BSF Dog Squad Takes Part in 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' to Celebrate Gandhi Jayanti