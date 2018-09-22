Rape Accused Escapes from Gurugram Prison in Garbage Van, Cops Accuse Jail Officials of Laxity

In a major security lapse, an undertrial prisoner, accused of rape, has escaped from a Gurugram jail.The incident occurred on Friday afternoon when Uttar Pradesh resident Amit, who was lodged in Bhondsi Jail on September 15 on charges rape, escaped from Barrack number 3(b) and hid himself in a garbage van, which dumps waste outside the jail.According to police, he managed to get out of the prison through that vehicle and escaped from there. The incident was caught on CCTV.Police said that the jail authorities discovered that one of the inmates was missing during the evening head count of prisoners, following which they informed Gurugram officers."An internal inquiry has been initiated in the jail to establish the culpability of the incident. In the preliminary inquiry, it has been found that the prisoner escaped due to the laxity of Barrack no. 3 warder in-charge Kuldeep Singh, head warder Azad Singh, security warder and two cleaning staff. A proper checking should have been ensured to prevent the incident from taking place," a police officer said.Meanwhile, an FIR has also been lodged and investigation is underway. According to Gurugram Police, Amit was also booked under sections of SC/ST Act in the earlier case. They said that raids are being conducted to find the whereabouts of the undertrial.