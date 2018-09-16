English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rape Accused Escapes from Police Custody in UP
The accused was arrested for reportedly raping a minor girl last month.
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Muzaffarnagar: A rape accused escaped from police custody when he was brought to the district for a DNA test, police said on Sunday.
Vishal was arrested for reportedly raping a minor girl last month, SSP Sudhir Kumar said.
He was brought here for a medical examination on Saturday when he escaped from police custody, the officer said.
Efforts are on to trace the accused, Kumar said. Meanwhile, security has been provided to the rape victim after the incident, police added.
