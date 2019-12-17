Rape Accused Escapes Police Custody in Chhattisgarh, 6 Cops Suspended
The accused, who was lodged in a lock-up at Kotwali police station, escaped at around 5 am on Tuesday when six policemen who were on security duty allegedly fell asleep
Representative image.
Korba: An 18-year-old man, accused of allegedly raping a minor girl, escaped from police custody in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district on Tuesday, police said.
Six police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector, have been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty in this connection, an official said.
Suraj Vishwakarma, a resident of Ramnagar village, was arrested on Monday evening for kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl, Surajpur superintendent of police Rajesh Kukreja said.
The accused, who was lodged in a lock-up at Kotwali police station, escaped at around 5 am on Tuesday when six policemen who were on security duty allegedly fell asleep, he said.
Vishwakarma was to be produced in court on Tuesday, the senior official said, adding that a massive manhunt has been launched to nab him.
Meanwhile, the six policemen from the Kotwali police station have been suspended and a departmental enquiry has been ordered against them, Kukreja added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'In Solidarity': Sikh Brothers Offering 'Chai' to CAA Protesters is Breaking the Internet
- Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan Set Dance Floor on fire with Good Newwz Song Laal Ghaghra
- Can't Sell Conscience: Sushant Singh on Losing TV Show After Attending Protest Against Jamia Violence
- PUBG Mobile, Game for Peace Global Revenue Hits $1.5 Billion in 2019
- Nike Blockchain Based Sneakers Will Also Test Your Mingling And Parenting Skills