Rape Accused Escapes Police Custody in Chhattisgarh, 6 Cops Suspended

The accused, who was lodged in a lock-up at Kotwali police station, escaped at around 5 am on Tuesday when six policemen who were on security duty allegedly fell asleep

PTI

Updated:December 17, 2019, 7:34 PM IST
Rape Accused Escapes Police Custody in Chhattisgarh, 6 Cops Suspended
Representative image.

Korba: An 18-year-old man, accused of allegedly raping a minor girl, escaped from police custody in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district on Tuesday, police said.

Six police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector, have been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty in this connection, an official said.

Suraj Vishwakarma, a resident of Ramnagar village, was arrested on Monday evening for kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl, Surajpur superintendent of police Rajesh Kukreja said.

The accused, who was lodged in a lock-up at Kotwali police station, escaped at around 5 am on Tuesday when six policemen who were on security duty allegedly fell asleep, he said.

Vishwakarma was to be produced in court on Tuesday, the senior official said, adding that a massive manhunt has been launched to nab him.

Meanwhile, the six policemen from the Kotwali police station have been suspended and a departmental enquiry has been ordered against them, Kukreja added.

