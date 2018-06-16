English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rape Accused Father Slits Wife’s Throat During Bail Hearing in Assam Court
The accused was in jail for about nine months for allegedly raping his daughter before coming out on bail a few days ago.
Image for representation.
Guwahati: A man accused of raping his daughter has killed his wife inside the Dibrugarh district and sessions court premises by slitting her throat, police said.
People at the court premises immediately overpowered the accused and handed him over to the police on Friday, a senior official said.
Dibrugarh Deputy Superintendent of Police Pradip Saikia said the accused, who was on bail for allegedly raping his daughter, slit the throat of his wife in the corridor of the court.
Giving details, Dibrugarh police station officer incharge Sidheswar Borah said the accused was in jail for about nine months in relation to the case of alleged rape of his daughter before coming out on bail a few days ago.
“Yesterday was the hearing, for which his wife also came as she was the complainant in the rape case. Suddenly, he brought out a knife from his pocket and slit her throat.
She was immediately taken to hospital, but was declared brought dead,” he added.
The person was reportedly in conversation with his wife before committing the crime, his in-laws, who were also present in the court, told reporters.
Also Watch
People at the court premises immediately overpowered the accused and handed him over to the police on Friday, a senior official said.
Dibrugarh Deputy Superintendent of Police Pradip Saikia said the accused, who was on bail for allegedly raping his daughter, slit the throat of his wife in the corridor of the court.
Giving details, Dibrugarh police station officer incharge Sidheswar Borah said the accused was in jail for about nine months in relation to the case of alleged rape of his daughter before coming out on bail a few days ago.
“Yesterday was the hearing, for which his wife also came as she was the complainant in the rape case. Suddenly, he brought out a knife from his pocket and slit her throat.
She was immediately taken to hospital, but was declared brought dead,” he added.
The person was reportedly in conversation with his wife before committing the crime, his in-laws, who were also present in the court, told reporters.
Also Watch
-
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
-
Tuesday 05 June , 2018
Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
Tuesday 05 June , 2018 Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Live Cricket Score, England vs Australia, 2nd ODI in Cardiff: Ali Gets Maxwell, Australia Five Down
- Suzuki Jimny Global Launch Soon, Next Maruti Gypsy for India?
- Isuzu D-Max X-Power Version Unveiled, Gets Black and Yellow Styling Updates
- Nick Kyrgios Stands in Roger Federer's Path to No.1 in Stuttgart
- Eid Mubarak: Soulful Playlist to Set The Mood For the Festivities of Eid-ul-Fitr